Baltimore to get property sales moving amid cyber attack

By The Associated Press May 18, 2019 11:42 am 05/18/2019 11:42am
BALTIMORE (AP) — Baltimore officials say they have a plan to get the city’s real estate market moving again in the midst of a crippling ransomware attack.

A manual workaround for property sales during the recovery will begin Monday.

The ransomware shut down many computer systems and has made it impossible for buyers to obtain certificates showing there are no liens against properties they want to purchase. Title insurance companies have been unwilling to approve transactions without those certificates.

The Baltimore Sun reports that the plan announced by the mayor’s office will involve buyers going to an office to get substitute certificates. Sellers will be asked to sign affidavits promising to pay any outstanding debts once the system comes back online.

The ransomware attack has also taken down city email and payment systems.

Topics:
Baltimore, MD News Local News Maryland News
