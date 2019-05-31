202
Home » Baltimore, MD News » Baltimore Symphony Orchestra cancels…

Baltimore Symphony Orchestra cancels summer programming

By The Associated Press May 31, 2019 8:06 am 05/31/2019 08:06am
Share
Marin Alsop leads the Baltimore Symphony Orchestra during the Star-Spangled Spectacular Concert: Bicentennial of Our National Anthem at Pier Six Pavilion on Saturday, Sept. 13, 2014, in Baltimore. (Photo by Owen Sweeney/Invision/AP)

BALTIMORE (AP) — The Baltimore Symphony Orchestra has canceled its summer programming, citing $16 million in losses over the past decade.

The Washington Post reports the Thursday cancellation announcement by the orchestra comes about a month after the summer season was announced. Maryland Gov. Larry Hogan approved a bill then that would give the group $3.2 million in state funding. Orchestra president and Chief Executive Peter Kjome says the funding helped with short-term issues, but didn’t address long-term issues or reform the group’s business model.

The orchestra proposed months ago to cut the season from 52 weeks per year to 40 weeks. The orchestra’s musicians have been playing without a contract since September, with proposed cuts to the season as the major issue in negotiations. A bargaining session is set for Tuesday.

___

Information from: The Washington Post, http://www.washingtonpost.com

Copyright © 2019 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.

More News

Topics:
Baltimore, MD News Local News Maryland News National News
800
Recommended
Latest

Don't Miss

Cracking a conundrum: How to eat a Maryland crab

There isn’t a right or wrong way eat the hard-shell beauties, but some methods for cracking into them work better than others. Check out an expert's instructions -- and some beer recommendations.

500

Play Now

Fun & Games

Need a break? Play a quick game of solitaire or Sudoku. Or take one of our fun quizzes!