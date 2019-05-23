202
Home » Baltimore, MD News » Baltimore recovers from ransomware…

Baltimore recovers from ransomware slowly to ensure security

By The Associated Press May 23, 2019 9:16 am 05/23/2019 09:16am
Share

BALTIMORE (AP) — An official with Baltimore mayor’s office says the city’s IT team is restoring computer systems slowly to ensure their security after a crippling ransomware attack.

The Baltimore Sun reports deputy chief of staff Sheryl Goldstein says the IT team has been split into two groups to help the city’s recovery. She says one group is working to find the code that allowed hackers to lock city files, while the other is working to restore affected systems.

The computer servers were hit by the cyberattack May 7 and city officials quickly shut down most servers. Services like online payments and email were affected.

Officials have said hackers using the ransomware variant RobbinHood demanded the city pay the equivalent of $76,000 in bitcoin, which Mayor Bernard Young says won’t happen.

___

Information from: The Baltimore Sun, http://www.baltimoresun.com

Copyright © 2019 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.

More News

Topics:
Baltimore, MD News Business & Finance Local News Maryland News Tech News
800
Recommended
Latest

Don't Miss

Rolling Thunder's final ride

This year marks the end of the Rolling Thunder Memorial Day motorcycle ride through Washington, D.C. The event is organized to advocate for American members of the armed forces who have been taken as prisoners of war and those who have gone missing in action.

500

Play Now

Fun & Games

Need a break? Play a quick game of solitaire or Sudoku. Or take one of our fun quizzes!