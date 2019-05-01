202
Baltimore officer convicted of assault in beating of teen

By The Associated Press May 1, 2019 8:58 am 05/01/2019 08:58am
BALTIMORE (AP) — A Baltimore police officer has been convicted of assault and misconduct in office for tackling a compliant teenager and beating him with a stun gun.

The Baltimore Sun reports Officer Carlos Rivera-Martinez was found guilty Tuesday for the 2016 attack on Melvin Townes, who was 16 years old at the time.

The teen told the court he was walking near city hall one morning that summer when he noticed police officers making an arrest. He says an argument started and led to a foot chase with Martinez.

Townes then stopped fleeing, turned around, knelt on the ground, put his hands in the air and was hit repeatedly with Martinez’ stun gun.

Martinez has been suspended without pay since being charged. He’s set to be sentenced in August.

