202
Home » Baltimore, MD News » 3 adults, 2 toddlers…

3 adults, 2 toddlers shot in Baltimore

By The Associated Press May 4, 2019 8:20 pm 05/04/2019 08:20pm
Share

BALTIMORE (AP) — Two toddlers and three adults are recovering after being shot in a South Baltimore neighborhood.

Baltimore police said the victims in Friday night’s shooting included two children who are 1- and 2-years-old. Also shot were a woman and two men. Police say all were in stable condition at area hospitals.

In a news release, authorities said two men got out of a silver, mid-2000s Honda Accord at an intersection and opened fire.

A $15,000 reward is being offered for information that leads to a conviction in connection with the shooting.

Baltimore police said three other men were fatally shot in separate incidents Friday.

Mayor Bernard “Jack” Young said the level of violence is upsetting to him and other law-abiding citizens of Baltimore.

Copyright © 2019 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.

More News

Topics:
Baltimore, MD News crime Local News
800
Recommended
Latest

Don't Miss

2019 Met Gala

The worlds of fashion, film, music and sports converge at the massive Met Gala in New York. See photos.

500

Play Now

Fun & Games

Need a break? Play a quick game of solitaire or Sudoku. Or take one of our fun quizzes!