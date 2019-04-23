202
Trial opens for teen accused of slaying Maryland officer

By The Associated Press April 23, 2019 3:17 pm 04/23/2019 03:17pm
BALTIMORE (AP) — A murder trial has begun for one of four teenagers accused of killing a Maryland police officer.

Baltimore County officer Amy Caprio died in May while responding to a suspicious vehicle report. Dawnta Harris, then 16, was accused of fatally running over her in a stolen Jeep.

Three others, identified as Harris’ accomplices, are also facing murder charges. They’re accused of burglarizing a home when Caprio was hit. All are charged as adults.

On Tuesday, jurors watched Caprio’s body-worn camera footage. She could be heard repeatedly ordering Harris out of the car. She drew her pistol and the Jeep slammed into her.

J. Wyndal Gordon is Harris’ lawyer. He urged jurors to ask themselves how they would have handled having a gun pointed at them at age 16. He describes Caprio’s death as an “accident.”

