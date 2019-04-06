202
Preakness concerns lead Baltimore lawmakers to oppose track improvement bill

By The Associated Press April 6, 2019 5:55 pm 04/06/2019 05:55pm
ANNAPOLIS, Md. (AP) — A group of Baltimore lawmakers has voted to oppose a measure to let The Stronach Group use state bonds to pay for improving tracks in Laurel and Bowie. That’s because they have concerns about moving the Preakness horse race out of Baltimore.

Baltimore’s House delegation voted 16-0 to oppose the measure Saturday. It sent a strong message of opposition to the House, which would have to approve a bill advancing in the Senate to send it to Gov. Larry Hogan before midnight Monday.

Under state law, the middle jewel of the Triple Crown can only be moved to another track in Maryland “as a result of a disaster or emergency.” But the company that owns the 150-year-old Pimlico Race Course has made it clear it wants to move the race.

