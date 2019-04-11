202
Home » Baltimore, MD News » Maryland school finds evidence…

Maryland school finds evidence faculty abused students

By The Associated Press April 11, 2019 10:20 am 04/11/2019 10:20am
7 Shares

OWINGS MILLS, Md. (AP) — A private boarding school in Maryland says it has found evidence that five former faculty members sexually assaulted more than 20 students over several decades.

The Baltimore Sun reports the McDonogh School in Owings Mills sent families a letter about the findings Tuesday. The letter says the allegations don’t involve current faculty or students. It says an investigation was launched in 2016 when a former student from the 1980s told officials he was assaulted by two former faculty members, both of whom are now dead.

The investigation found those teachers assaulted 19 male students. It also found that three other faculty members, whose identities weren’t released, sexually assaulted five female students.

___

Information from: The Baltimore Sun, http://www.baltimoresun.com

Copyright © 2019 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.

More News

Topics:
baltimore county Baltimore, MD News Education News Local News Maryland News McDonogh School National News Owings Mills sexual assault
800
Recommended
Latest

Don't Miss

15 ‘Game of Thrones’-inspired dishes to make for your watch party

The final season is coming. And if you’re entertaining for Sunday’s “Game of Thrones” season premiere, WTOP has you covered in the food department.

500

Play Now

Fun & Games

Need a break? Play a quick game of solitaire or Sudoku. Or take one of our fun quizzes!