202
Home » Baltimore, MD News » Judge: Police pact will…

Judge: Police pact will weather political ‘drama and trauma’

By The Associated Press April 10, 2019 2:05 pm 04/10/2019 02:05pm
Share
"It’s hard to imagine a politician having a worse few weeks," Maryland Matters writes about Baltimore Mayor Catherine Pugh. "Now she’s persona non grata in Annapolis and at home. Even in this age of shameless politicians weathering scandals, it’s hard to see how she survives." (AP Photo/Patrick Semansky, File)

BALTIMORE (AP) — A federal judge enforcing a sweeping police reform agreement in Baltimore has stressed that political winds change but court orders do not.

In the wake of a scandal engulfing Baltimore’s mayor, U.S. District Judge James Bredar said the consent decree agreement to reform Baltimore’s beleaguered force will withstand any “drama and trauma” in city leadership.

The judge’s comments come as multiple officials are pressing Baltimore Mayor Catherine Pugh to resign amid investigations into lucrative deals she negotiated to sell her self-published children’s books.

Pugh is on a leave of absence, citing health reasons. She went on leave indefinitely as the state prosecutor’s office began a criminal investigation.

At a Wednesday hearing, Bredar acknowledged he was “frustrated and fatigued” by the city’s latest turmoil.

Copyright © 2019 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.

More News

Topics:
Baltimore, MD News Catherine Pugh Local News Maryland News National News
800
Recommended
Latest

Don't Miss

A peek inside Air and Space Museum’s 7-year renovation

After 43 years and hundreds of millions of visitors, the country’s most popular museum is getting some much-needed TLC. Here’s what to expect from the National Air and Space Museum’s nearly $1 billion renovation. See photos.

500

Play Now

Fun & Games

Need a break? Play a quick game of solitaire or Sudoku. Or take one of our fun quizzes!