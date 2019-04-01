202
Documentary reveals plea deal offered to Adnan Syed in ‘Serial’ case

By The Associated Press April 1, 2019 10:29 am 04/01/2019 10:29am
FILE - In this Feb. 3, 2016 file photo, Adnan Syed enters Courthouse East in Baltimore prior to a hearing. Maryland’s highest court has denied a new trial for Syed whose murder conviction was chronicled in the hit podcast “Serial.” In an opinion Friday, March 8, 2019, the Court of Appeals agreed with a lower court that Syed's legal counsel was deficient in failing to investigate an alibi witness, but it disagreed that the deficiency prejudiced the case. The court says Syed waived his ineffective counsel claim. (Barbara Haddock Taylor/The Baltimore Sun via AP, File)

BALTIMORE (AP) — Prosecutors offered a plea deal to the man whose murder conviction has been chronicled in the hit podcast “Serial” and an HBO documentary series.

The Baltimore Sun reports that the finale of HBO’s “The Case Against Adnan Syed” reveals that a deal offered four months ago would have brought Syed’s release in 2022. A spokeswoman for Maryland’s attorney general confirmed the offer on Sunday.

Syed, who has maintained his innocence, is serving a life sentence for strangling his ex-girlfriend and burying her body in a Baltimore park in 1999. He turned down the deal, since he’d have to admit to Hae Min Lee’s murder.

An appeals court ordered his conviction thrown out, but it was reinstated last month when Maryland’s highest court ruled Syed didn’t deserve a new trial.

Topics:
Adnan Syed Baltimore, MD News Entertainment News hbo Latest News Local News Maryland News National News Serial
