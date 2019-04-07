202
Baltimore’s embattled mayor intends to return to work

By The Associated Press April 7, 2019 2:26 pm 04/07/2019 02:26pm
FILE - In this Dec. 6, 2016 file photo, Baltimore Mayor Catherine Pugh delivers an address during her inauguration ceremony inside the War Memorial Building in Baltimore. Maryland's chief accountant is calling for Pugh to step down, calling the latest revelations about lucrative deals to sell her self-published children's books "brazen, cartoonish corruption." In a Monday, April 1, 2019 tweet, Maryland Comptroller Peter Franchot wrote: "The Mayor has to resign — now." His comments came on the same day that Kaiser Permanente disclosed that it paid Pugh's limited liability company about $114,000 for roughly 20,000 copies of her "Healthy Holly" children's books. (AP Photo/Patrick Semansky, File)

BALTIMORE (AP) — A spokesman for the embattled mayor of Baltimore says she’ll return from her leave of absence as soon as her health allows.

Spokesman James Bentley told The Baltimore Sun on Saturday that Catherine Pugh’s health is improving. It’s unclear when she’ll return. It won’t be Monday.

Pugh abruptly took her leave last Monday to recover from pneumonia. Meanwhile, a scandal involving her sale of children’s books to high-profile clients has intensified. Her books were sold to a hospital network she once helped to oversee and to a major health plan that does business with the city.

Pugh’s book company has received about $800,000. Many purchasers had business interests Pugh could influence as mayor or in her prior position as a state senator.

The state prosecutor’s office has started an investigation.

