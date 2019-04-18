202
Baltimore mayor, 5 of her staffers now on paid leave

By The Associated Press April 18, 2019 10:24 am 04/18/2019 10:24am
BALTIMORE (AP) — Baltimore’s embattled mayor and five of her staffers are now on paid leave amid a scandal over book sales.

Mayor Catherine Pugh went on leave April 1, saying she needed time off to recover from pneumonia. She’s also facing intense scrutiny over the sale of her children’s books to entities that do business with the city.

Five members of her staff also have been placed on leave recently. The city isn’t saying why.

The Baltimore Sun reported Thursday that their annual salaries add up to at least $622,000.

Acting mayor Bernard C. “Jack” Young told the newspaper he hasn’t fired anyone. He also said can’t discuss personnel decisions, but wants to “provide stability and continuity of government.”

Staff on leave include Pugh’s chief of staff and director of government relations.

Topics:
Baltimore, MD News Catherine Pugh Entertainment News Local News Maryland News
