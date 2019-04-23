202
Home » Baltimore, MD News » Baltimore County police destroyed…

Baltimore County police destroyed more rape kits than stated

By The Associated Press April 23, 2019 8:07 am 04/23/2019 08:07am
4 Shares

BALTIMORE (AP) — Police in Baltimore County, Maryland, have destroyed more than double the number many rape kits they reported destroyed over a six-year period.

The Baltimore Sun reports police said in 2016 that 231 rape kits were destroyed from 2010 to 2015, but recently obtained records say 521 rape kits were actually destroyed. Police spokesman Shawn Vinson couldn’t immediately explain the discrepancy.

Vinson says the department will work to clarify the number with the county’s Sexual Assault Investigations Task Force. County Executive Johnny Olszewski Jr.’s office says the task force will investigate.

Vinson says a lawsuit accusing the department of destroying untested rape kits limits what he can say. It historically destroyed kits by anonymous or uncooperative victims due to storage costs. A law passed Thursday requires the testing of most rape kits.

___

Information from: The Baltimore Sun, http://www.baltimoresun.com

Copyright © 2019 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.

More News

Topics:
baltimore county baltimore county police Baltimore, MD News crime Local News Maryland News rape
800
Recommended
Latest

Don't Miss

50 awesome vacation ideas for every type of traveler

U.S. News gathered 50 unique vacation ideas that will get you in the mood for adventure and help you decide where to go for your next getaway.

500

Play Now

Fun & Games

Need a break? Play a quick game of solitaire or Sudoku. Or take one of our fun quizzes!