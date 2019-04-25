Baltimore citizens can apply to join police trial boards

An application process has started for Baltimore citizens who would like to become civilian members of boards evaluating misconduct charges against police officers.

BALTIMORE (AP) — An application process has started for Baltimore citizens who would like to become civilian members of boards evaluating misconduct charges against police officers.

The trial boards had long been made up of three sworn officers. Starting next fiscal year, Baltimore will have five voting members on each board. They will be made up of three law enforcers and two civilians.

Acting Mayor Bernard “Jack” Young says the change has been “a long time coming.”

City Solicitor Andre Davis described civilians on the trial boards as a “major milestone in the police reform process” that will greatly boost transparency in police discipline matters. Baltimore’s police department is under federal oversight.

Applicants must be at least 21 with no felony convictions. They must also have no serious misdemeanors over the last decade.

Copyright © 2019 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.