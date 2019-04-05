Amtrak to invest $90M in improvements at Baltimore’s Penn Station

Amtrak plans to invest up to $90 million for improvements at Penn Station as part of the planned redevelopment of the historic landmark in Baltimore. Planning for a major redevelopment has been underway since January…

Planning for a major redevelopment has been underway since January 2018 after Amtrak selected a team of design and construction firms to complete the overhaul. Amtrak said its investment will be used for expansion and modernization to accommodate passenger growth and to “significantly” improve customer service.

The first phase of rail infrastructure work at the 108-year-old station will include the renovation of an existing platform to bring it back into service and the construction of an additional platform.

“By investing in the modernization of Baltimore Penn Station, Amtrak seeks to transform central Baltimore into a premier regional transportation hub that will provide new amenities and transit connections,” Amtrak CEO Richard Anderson said in a statement.

Penn Station Partners was selected by Amtrak, which owns the station, in…