202
Home » Baltimore, MD News » Amtrak to invest $90M…

Amtrak to invest $90M in improvements at Baltimore’s Penn Station

By Washington Business Journal | @WBJonline April 5, 2019 7:09 am 04/05/2019 07:09am
2 Shares

Amtrak plans to invest up to $90 million for improvements at Penn Station as part of the planned redevelopment of the historic landmark in Baltimore.

Planning for a major redevelopment has been underway since January 2018 after Amtrak selected a team of design and construction firms to complete the overhaul. Amtrak said its investment will be used for expansion and modernization to accommodate passenger growth and to “significantly” improve customer service.

The first phase of rail infrastructure work at the 108-year-old station will include the renovation of an existing platform to bring it back into service and the construction of an additional platform.

“By investing in the modernization of Baltimore Penn Station, Amtrak seeks to transform central Baltimore into a premier regional transportation hub that will provide new amenities and transit connections,” Amtrak CEO Richard Anderson said in a statement.

Penn Station Partners was selected by Amtrak, which owns the station, in…

Read the full story from the Washington Business Journal.

More News

Topics:
Baltimore, MD News business Business & Finance Local News Maryland News Transportation News Washington Business Journal
800
Recommended
Latest

Don't Miss

Photos: 2019 cherry blossoms

It's cherry blossom season in the nation's capital, with pink and white flowers declaring an end to winter with a burst of color. See photos.

500

Play Now

Fun & Games

Need a break? Play a quick game of solitaire or Sudoku. Or take one of our fun quizzes!