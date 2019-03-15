202
Woman arrested in Baltimore playground shooting of boy, mom

By The Associated Press March 15, 2019 1:06 pm 03/15/2019 01:06pm
BALTIMORE (AP) — A Baltimore woman has been arrested on charges of attempted first-degree murder after shooting an 11-year-old boy and his mother at a playground.

Police Commissioner Michael Harrison says investigators don’t have a motive for the attack, telling reporters Friday that detectives are confident the suspect didn’t know the victims.

Harrison says 31-year-old Nichole George approached the child at a playground and began talking to him before firing a handgun. It’s not known what was said but Harrison says investigators believe there was no contact between them previously.

The boy was shot in the head and hand. His mother was shot in the torso. Both are expected to survive.

George was swiftly apprehended by officers in the area. It wasn’t immediately known if she has a lawyer.

Topics:
Baltimore, MD News boy Local News Maryland News playground shooting
