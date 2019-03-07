Visit Baltimore CEO warns lawmakers of consequences if Preakness moves to Laurel

Moving the Preakness Stakes to Laurel could cause Baltimore to lose out on attracting new conferences and make it harder to retain current ones, the city's tourism chief told state lawmakers on Wednesday.

The Preakness attracts a crowd of more than 120,000 per year and puts the city in front of a national TV audience, Visit Baltimore CEO Al Hutchinson said. If the city were to lose its “Super Bowl,” he said, it would damage Baltimore’s reputation nationally and hurt the local restaurant and hotel industries.

“I travel all around this country and every destination wants an iconic event that they can hang their hats on saying, ‘This is ours, we own it and it’s a part of us,'” Hutchinson said. “We don’t want to lose that iconic presence because I can tell you when you start going around the country trying to woo other conferences and conventions to your community and they see that you’ve lost a Super Bowl, you’ve lost your iconic event in your community, then they start asking questions.…