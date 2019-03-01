202
Home » Baltimore, MD News » Under Armour cutting 50…

Under Armour cutting 50 jobs at HQ as part of restructuring

By Washington Business Journal | @WBJonline March 1, 2019 2:45 pm 03/01/2019 02:45pm
Share

Under Armour Inc. is laying off 50 people at its Locust Point headquarters, part of a restructuring plan announced last year to cut 400 positions across the sportswear maker.

The Baltimore layoffs will take place between March 8 and June 30, according to a filing this week with the Maryland Department of Labor, Licensing and Regulation.

In response to questions from the Business Journal, Under Armour did not specify the departments where the cuts are taking place.

The company announced in September it would trim its 14,000-person global workforce by 3 percent, or 400 positions, by the end of March. The San Bernardino Sun in California reported earlier this week that Under Armour is cutting 111 workers at a distribution center in Rialto. A spokeswoman for the company confirmed on Thursday the layoffs are part of the previously announced restructuring plan.

The 400 layoffs are part of cost cutting measures executives have taken to get the company operating more efficiently.

Under Armour…

Read the full story from the Washington Business Journal.

More News

Topics:
Baltimore, MD News business Business & Finance Local News Maryland News Washington Business Journal
800
Recommended
Latest

Don't Miss

Best superhero movies

The new "Captain Marvel" movie opens Friday. But where will it rank in the superhero flicks of all time? From Batman to Black Panther, WTOP's Jason Fraley counts down the best superhero films.

500

Play Now

Fun & Games

Need a break? Play a quick game of solitaire or Sudoku. Or take one of our fun quizzes!