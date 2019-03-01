Under Armour cutting 50 jobs at HQ as part of restructuring

Under Armour Inc. is laying off 50 people at its Locust Point headquarters, part of a restructuring plan announced last year to cut 400 positions across the sportswear maker. The Baltimore layoffs will take place…

Under Armour Inc. is laying off 50 people at its Locust Point headquarters, part of a restructuring plan announced last year to cut 400 positions across the sportswear maker.

The Baltimore layoffs will take place between March 8 and June 30, according to a filing this week with the Maryland Department of Labor, Licensing and Regulation.

In response to questions from the Business Journal, Under Armour did not specify the departments where the cuts are taking place.

The company announced in September it would trim its 14,000-person global workforce by 3 percent, or 400 positions, by the end of March. The San Bernardino Sun in California reported earlier this week that Under Armour is cutting 111 workers at a distribution center in Rialto. A spokeswoman for the company confirmed on Thursday the layoffs are part of the previously announced restructuring plan.

The 400 layoffs are part of cost cutting measures executives have taken to get the company operating more efficiently.

