Racetrack owner: No plan to keep Preakness in Baltimore

By The Associated Press March 22, 2019 8:04 am 03/22/2019 08:04am
FILE - In this May 15, 2018 file photo, people walk outside of a building at Pimlico Race Course as preparations take place for the Preakness Stakes horse race, in Baltimore. Baltimore has ratcheted up a bitter dispute with the owners of the historic racetrack in an effort to seize a nearly 150-year-old course and block the move of one of America’s premier horse races out of the city where it was first run in 1873. Under state law, the Preakness Stakes - the middle jewel of the Triple Crown of thoroughbred horse racing - can be moved to another track in Maryland "only as a result of a disaster or emergency." But the Canada-based development company that owns and operates the rundown Pimlico Race Course has made it abundantly clear that it wants to move the storied race out of the city. (AP Photo/Patrick Semansky, File)

BALTIMORE (AP) — The Pimlico Race Course owner says there’s no plan to keep the signature Preakness Stakes race in Baltimore, despite what Mayor Catherine Pugh has said.

The Baltimore Sun reports Pugh told members of the Legislative Black Caucus on Thursday that her team successfully negotiated to keep the race at Pimlico. But the race course owner, Stronach Group, says that’s not true.

The company says it has met with Pugh and other city officials, but there was never a proposed plan that was financially feasible.

A proposed state bill would make state funds available for the company to revamp another property in Laurel Park, possibly moving the Preakness from its historic site. Pugh sued the company this week in an effort to keep the race in Baltimore.

