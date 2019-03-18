202
Prosecutors: Baltimore officers encouraged ex-police chief’s tax fraud

By The Associated Press March 18, 2019 1:35 pm 03/18/2019 01:35pm
BALTIMORE (AP) — The tax evasion prosecution of Baltimore’s former police commissioner has been linked to the corruption case in which detectives resold seized drugs, conducted robberies and falsified evidence.

The Baltimore Sun reported Monday that Darryl De Sousa’s prosecution has been connected to the Gun Trace Task Force corruption scandal for the first time. A sentencing memorandum filed Friday says officers shared tips about how to get tax refunds by claiming fraudulent deductions.

Federal prosecutor Leo Wise didn’t say the task force investigation started De Sousa’s. He says investigators in both cases learned other officers committed tax fraud.

De Sousa’s attorney, Gerard Martin, says co-workers advised how he could save money on taxes but that he didn’t understand what he was doing.

Prosecutors are seeking a year in prison for De Sousa at sentencing March 29.

Baltimore, MD News Local News Maryland News
