Police: Person with unicorn costume, crowbar robs store

By The Associated Press March 16, 2019 12:34 pm 03/16/2019 12:34pm
BALTIMORE COUNTY, Md. (AP) — Apparently not all unicorns are the embodiment of purity and grace.

Baltimore County Police say a person dressed in a unicorn costume and wielding a crowbar tried to rob a convenience store Saturday morning in the Baldwin community.

Officers arrived just after the High’s store opening time of 5 a.m. to respond to the robbery call.

Police say the suspect had fled in a silver car. They located what appeared to be the same car after it had wrecked. No other cars were involved in the wreck.

Police say two people involved in the crash were taken to a hospital, and detectives are working to determine what their involvement was in the robbery. No charges were immediately filed.

Police didn’t say if money or merchandise was taken in the robbery.

