202
Home » Baltimore, MD News » Police commissioner 'troubled' by…

Police commissioner ‘troubled’ by video of sleeping officer

By The Associated Press March 24, 2019 2:17 pm 03/24/2019 02:17pm
3 Shares

BALTIMORE (AP) — Baltimore’s police commissioner says he is “troubled” by a video that appears to show an officer sleeping in his patrol car.

The Baltimore Sun reports that Commissioner Michael Harrison expressed his concern after a video posted Saturday on Instagram appears to show a uniformed officer sleeping in the front seat of a marked police vehicle with headlights and flashing police lights on.

Harrison said the video “raises serious concerns about public safety, officer health and wellness, and officer performance.”

Police union president Sgt. Michael Mancuso said he had not seen the now-removed video. But he said about 20 percent of officers are working on overtime shifts at any given time. He said people “make more mistakes” when they are fatigued.

He said the department is “300 police officers short.”

___

Information from: The Baltimore Sun, http://www.baltimoresun.com

Copyright © 2019 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.

More News

Topics:
Baltimore, MD News Local News Maryland News police officer
800
Recommended
Latest

Don't Miss

Photos: 2019 cherry blossoms

It's cherry blossom season in the nation's capital, with pink and white flowers declaring an end to winter with a burst of color. See photos.

500

Play Now

Fun & Games

Need a break? Play a quick game of solitaire or Sudoku. Or take one of our fun quizzes!