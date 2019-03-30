202
Police arrest 9, use pepper spray to break up Baltimore Co. mall disturbance

By The Associated Press March 30, 2019 4:45 pm 03/30/2019 04:45pm
DUNDALK, Md. (AP) — Police made nine arrests and used pepper spray to break up a disturbance involving hundreds of teens at a Baltimore County shopping mall.

Baltimore County Police told newsoutlets that the disturbance began about 9 p.m. Friday at Eastpoint Mall in Dundalk after an event let out.

Police said they received complaints about fights breaking out and property damage as roughly 300 teens exited the mall.

Police spokesman Shawn Vinson said nine juveniles were arrested on charges including robbery, assault and destruction of property.

Local police used pepper spray to gain control of the situation, and called in Maryland State Police for assistance as well.

Other malls in the area have implemented curfews after experiencing similar incidents.

Topics:
baltimore county Baltimore, MD News crime dundalk Eastpoint Mall Local News mall Maryland News police
800
