Owner: City is trying to take Pimlico racetrack by eminent domain

By The Associated Press March 28, 2019 7:39 am 03/28/2019 07:39am
Horses leave the gate during the 143rd Preakness Stakes horse race at Pimlico race course, Saturday, May 19, 2018, in Baltimore. Justify with Mike Smith aboard won the contest.(AP Photo/Patrick Semansky)

BALTIMORE (AP) — Attorneys for the Pimlico Race Course owners say the city of Baltimore is trying to gain control of the racetrack and the signature Preakness Stakes race through eminent domain.

The Stronach Group attorneys say there’s no “good ground” supporting the lawsuit filed last week by Mayor Catherine Pugh to keep the race in Baltimore. WBAL-TV reports the attorneys sent a letter Wednesday to a judge overseeing the lawsuit, saying Maryland has exclusive authority over all aspects of racing — not Baltimore.

The letter says the lawsuit is a “transparent ploy to gain some sort of negotiating leverage over the owners of the Maryland Jockey Club and the Preakness Stakes.” Proposed legislation would make state funds available for The Stronach Group to revamp another site, possibly moving the race.

Information from: WBAL-TV, http://www.wbaltv.com

