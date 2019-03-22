202
Home » Baltimore, MD News » Hotel owner charged with…

Hotel owner charged with defrauding bank to secure loans

By The Associated Press March 22, 2019 12:06 pm 03/22/2019 12:06pm
Share

BALTIMORE (AP) — A hotel management company operator has been charged with submitting fraudulent loan applications to a Maryland bank to buy millions of dollars in commercial and residential properties.

A court filing Thursday charged Mehul Ramesh Khatiwala of New Jersey with bank fraud and conspiracy to commit bank fraud. The filing, a criminal information, accuses Khatiwala of conspiring with an unnamed doctor and bank executive to defraud Cecil Bank by submitting false information in loan applications.

The filing says the scheme included fraudulent applications to borrow $5 million to purchase a hotel in Memphis, Tennessee; more than $3.2 million to buy a hotel in York, Pennsylvania; and more than $7.1 million to buy residential property in Perryville, Maryland.

Court records don’t list an attorney for Khatiwala.

Copyright © 2019 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.

More News

Topics:
Baltimore, MD News Business & Finance Consumer News Living News Local News Maryland News Real Estate News
800
Recommended
Latest

Don't Miss

Photos: 2019 cherry blossoms

It's cherry blossom season in the nation's capital, with pink and white flowers declaring an end to winter with a burst of color. See photos.

500

Play Now

Fun & Games

Need a break? Play a quick game of solitaire or Sudoku. Or take one of our fun quizzes!