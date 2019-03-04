Here’s how to get from BWI to Hawaii via Southwest’s new routes

If you want to fly from Baltimore to Hawaii via Southwest Airlines you’ll have to go through California first. The discount carrier received approval last week from the Federal Aviation Administration to fly to the…

If you want to fly from Baltimore to Hawaii via Southwest Airlines you’ll have to go through California first.

The discount carrier received approval last week from the Federal Aviation Administration to fly to the Aloha State. Southwest has yet to announce when service will begin or how much flights will cost, but did say it will offer the routes to four Hawaii islands from four California airports.

It also plans to provide flights between the four airports — Honolulu, Kahului, Lihue and Kona.

To get to Hawaii from Baltimore/Washington International Thurgood Marshall Airport on Southwest you’ll first have to fly to either Oakland, Sacramento, San Diego or San Jose.

Southwest is the dominant carrier at BWI — holding a 70-plus percent market share — and offers nonstop flights to and from each of the four airports. Those direct flights make the cross-country trip a little more manageable with travel time at around five to six hours.

Under Southwest’s “Wanna Get Away” fare —…