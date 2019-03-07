202
Exonerated man imprisoned for 30 years sues Baltimore police

By The Associated Press March 7, 2019 8:23 am 03/07/2019 08:23am
BALTIMORE (AP) — A man who was exonerated after spending three decades in prison for a murder he didn’t commit is suing the Baltimore Police Department.

News outlets report 51-year-old Jerome Johnson filed the lawsuit in federal court Wednesday, asserting Baltimore police suppressed evidence and falsified police reports to secure his conviction.

Johnson was accused of being present at a nightclub where Aaron Taylor was shot in 1988. No physical evidence tied Johnson to the scene.

His conviction hinged on the testimony of the victim’s 15-year-old cousin, whose initial statement didn’t mention Johnson. The lawsuit says her statement was suppressed at trial, along with statements from alibi witnesses and Johnson’s co-defendants affirming his innocence.

Attorney Kobie Flowers says Baltimore police have a “long history” of misconduct. Reports didn’t include comment from police.

Copyright © 2019 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.

Topics:
baltimore police Baltimore, MD News Jerome Johnson Local News Maryland News
