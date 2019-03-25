202
Ex-gang member serving a life term in Arizona prison dies

By The Associated Press March 25, 2019 11:55 pm 03/25/2019 11:55pm
TUCSON, Ariz. (AP) — Federal authorities say a former Maryland gang member serving a life prison sentence in southern Arizona has died after having a medical emergency.

A spokesman for the U.S. Penitentiary in Tucson says 36-year-old Shelton Harris was taken to a hospital Sunday and pronounced dead.

The cause of death is unclear.

Harris had been at the federal prison since February 2016.

Authorities say he was serving life in prison plus 60 years for murder, conspiracy to commit murder, racketeering, conspiracy to distribute and possession with intent to distribute drugs, possession of a firearm, and witness retaliation.

Harris was called one of Baltimore’s most violent criminals when he was sentenced in 2009.

Prosecutors say Harris was convicted of a 2002 double homicide in which the victims were fatally shot in a car.

Topics:
Baltimore, MD News crime gang member gang violence Local News Maryland News Shelton Harris
