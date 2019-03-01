202
Baltimore residents rallying in Annapolis to save Preakness

By Washington Business Journal | @WBJonline March 1, 2019 2:28 pm 03/01/2019 02:28pm
As the battle over the Preakness’ future at Pimlico Race Course heads to Annapolis, some 50 people gathered Friday in the Baltimore neighborhood of Park Heights to rally for the race to stay in Maryland’s biggest city.

The group, organized by the New Park Heights Community Development Corp., Park Heights Renaissance and Neighborhoods United, planned to travel to Annapolis to ask state legislators to keep the Preakness in their community.

“It’s a fight for our children, a fight for our lives,” said George Mitchell, president of the Langston Hughes Community, Business and Resource Center, which is located about two miles from the track. He helped pull together the event in less than a week — he said he and several other community members began making plans for the rally on Monday.

“I’m sick and tired of people coming into our community and trying to tell us what to do,” Mitchell, who grew up in Park Heights and moved back about seven years ago, told the group. “They’re going to take…

Read the full story from the Washington Business Journal.

