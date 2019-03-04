202
Baltimore officials go on attack in effort to keep Preakness

By Washington Business Journal | @WBJonline March 4, 2019 10:06 am 03/04/2019 10:06am
Baltimore officials blasted the Stronach Group during a hearing in Annapolis after the company made it clear that it will not spend any money rebuilding the Pimlico Race Course.

After a passionate but collegial hearing about the future of Pimlico earlier in the day, both sides took a different tone five and a half hours later on Friday evening during a hearing about the Stronach Group’s proposed plan to use state bond money to turn Laurel Park into a “super track” and relocate the Preakness Stakes there. Mayor Catherine Pugh accused the company of discrimination and Baltimore’s top economic development official called the company the “Canadian Kardashians.”

Stronach representatives called the statements by Baltimore’s leadership “disheartening” and expressed doubt about the ability to have future talks with the city.

“It’s a little hard to see how those discussions are going to go when everybody passes a bill and says let’s come back to the table,” Michael V. Johansen, a lobbyist…

