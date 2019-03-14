Baltimore Development Corp. chief: ‘There’s always court’ to keep Preakness in Baltimore

"There's always court," said Baltimore Development Corp. President William H. Cole IV during a discussion before the monthly meeting of the BDC board. "We're going to continue to fight the fight in Annapolis."

Top city officials have launched the latest salvo in the ongoing war of words to keep the Preakness Stakes at Pimlico Race Course.

“There’s always court,” said Baltimore Development Corp. President William H. Cole IV during a discussion before the monthly meeting of the BDC board. “We’re going to continue to fight the fight in Annapolis.”

The BDC’s board saw an optimistic video and heard updates on attempts to keep the Preakness Stakes in Baltimore even as Pimlico’s owners are working to move the race to Laurel Park in Anne Arundel County.

Two competing bills are under consideration in the General Assembly: One supported by the city would create a workgroup to study financing options for a proposed $424 million redevelopment of Pimlico and the surrounding Park Heights community. The other would allow Pimlico’s owners, The Stronach Group, to receive $90 million in state bond funds to help build Laurel Park into a “super track” to host future Preakness races.

The bills could get a…