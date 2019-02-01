Truckers say Baltimore port is understaffed, underequipped

The Baltimore Sun reports about 50 truckers picketed Wednesday outside the Seagirt Marine Terminal, protesting delays and lengthy wait times that can cut into their pay.

BALTIMORE (AP) — Dozens of truckers are protesting at the Port of Baltimore, saying a container terminal is understaffed and underequipped to handle an increased work load.

The terminal is managed by Ports America Chesapeake and has received a record number of containers since the Panama Canal was expanded in 2016.

Delays have continued since the company announced a year ago that it was getting several new yard cranes to alleviate congestion. The protesters say the delays harm truckers paid by the load and not hourly.

The company’s vice president, Bayard Hogans, didn’t immediately respond to the newspaper’s request for comment.

