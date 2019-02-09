202
Home » Baltimore, MD News » Police: Man who shot…

Police: Man who shot hall monitor now linked to homicide

By The Associated Press February 9, 2019 4:08 pm 02/09/2019 04:08pm
Share

BALTIMORE (AP) — Police in Baltimore say a man who shot and injured a hall monitor at a high school has been linked to an unsolved homicide from November.

Baltimore police said in a statement Saturday that 25-year old Neil Davis now faces charges that stem from two separate shootings.

Davis was arrested Friday after police said he shot and seriously injured a 56-year-old hall monitor at Frederick Douglass High School. Police said it’s thought that Davis wanted to confront someone inside the school. No students were injured.

Police said Davis was charged with attempted first-degree murder.

Police said further investigation led to the filing of a first-degree murder arrest warrant for Davis involving a separate shooting. Police said that charge stems from the killing of Darelle Yancey on November 10.

Copyright © 2019 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.

Related Stories

Topics:
baltimore Baltimore, MD News Education News hall monitor Local News Maryland News shooting
Advertiser Content


800
Recommended
Latest

Don't Miss

King the wire fox terrier takes Westminster’s best in show

A wire fox from Brazil became America's top dog Tuesday night. See photos of him and his competition at the Westminster Kennel Club dog show.

500

Play Now

Fun & Games

Need a break? Play a quick game of solitaire or Sudoku. Or take one of our fun quizzes!

500