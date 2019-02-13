Police: Baltimore man dies from wounds in 2002 shooting

Police in Baltimore say a man has died from wounds sustained in a 2002 shooting.

BALTIMORE (AP) — Police in Baltimore say a man has died from wounds sustained in a 2002 shooting.

The Baltimore Sun reports police say the medical examiner’s office has ruled David Golden’s death last week to be a homicide caused by the shooting.

Authorities have said that Golden told officers his then-girlfriend’s ex-boyfriend shot him during an argument. Two men, Donte Clowney and Kobie Lee Farmer, were charged with attempted murder and other offenses in Golden’s shooting.

Authorities said Golden shot Farmer and another man days before Golden was set to testify against Farmer. Golden then recanted his allegations against Farmer and Clowney in court, and they were acquitted of all charges in 2004.

Golden was found guilty of illegally possessing a pistol in Farmer’s shooting and sentenced to five years in prison.

