Officials: 6 firefighters hurt battling row house blaze

Baltimore Fire Department officials tweeted that firefighters were called to a home on North Glover Street on Wednesday morning. Six firefighters were taken to a hospital with burns that aren't thought to be life-threatening.

BALTIMORE (AP) — Authorities say six firefighters were injured battling a blaze in a Baltimore row house.

Update: 6- FFs injured in 2-Alarm fire in the 400blk of N. Glover St. All non-life threatening injuries. All FFs transported to hospital for burns and 1 FFs w/ 2nd degree burns @MayorPugh50 @ChiefNilesRFord pic.twitter.com/lyZofLgtvP — Baltimore Fire (@BaltimoreFire) February 27, 2019

Baltimore Fire Department officials tweeted that firefighters were called to a home on North Glover Street on Wednesday morning. The department says the injured firefighters were taken to a hospital with burns that aren’t thought to be life-threatening.

News outlets report that department spokeswoman Blair Adams says firefighters were injured when they went inside, but it isn’t yet clear how. She says no collapses were reported inside.

7 FFs injured in 2-Alarm fire in 400blk of N. Glover St. PIO will update media at Staging area at Jefferson and Glover @MayorPugh50 @ChiefNilesRFord pic.twitter.com/hcZX24wXV9 — Baltimore Fire (@BaltimoreFire) February 27, 2019

Adams says one person escaped the home without injuries. A neighboring home was damaged by smoke, but the fire didn’t spread to other buildings.

The cause of the fire is under investigation.

Copyright © 2019 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.