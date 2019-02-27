202
Officials: 6 firefighters hurt battling row house blaze

By The Associated Press February 27, 2019 10:29 am 02/27/2019 10:29am
BALTIMORE (AP) — Authorities say six firefighters were injured battling a blaze in a Baltimore row house.

Baltimore Fire Department officials tweeted that firefighters were called to a home on North Glover Street on Wednesday morning. The department says the injured firefighters were taken to a hospital with burns that aren’t thought to be life-threatening.

News outlets report that department spokeswoman Blair Adams says firefighters were injured when they went inside, but it isn’t yet clear how. She says no collapses were reported inside.

Adams says one person escaped the home without injuries. A neighboring home was damaged by smoke, but the fire didn’t spread to other buildings.

The cause of the fire is under investigation.

Topics:
Baltimore, MD News Baltimore. fire burn Local News Maryland News
