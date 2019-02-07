202
Home » Baltimore, MD News » NTSB investigating worker death…

NTSB investigating worker death at Baltimore railyard

By The Associated Press February 7, 2019 5:23 pm 02/07/2019 05:23pm
Share

BALTIMORE (AP) — A railroad worker has been fatally injured in Baltimore, and federal investigators are trying to piece together how the deadly accident occurred.

A Norfolk Southern worker was somehow killed amid the switching of cars early Thursday at the Bayview railyard in Maryland’s biggest city, according to National Transportation Safety Board spokesman Keith Holloway. He says a team was sent to investigate the accident.

The worker’s name has not been released while relatives are notified.

A spokeswoman for Norfolk Southern says the railroad company is cooperating with federal investigators and local officials. She declined to release additional details.

Copyright © 2019 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.

More News

Topics:
baltimore Baltimore, MD News Local News Maryland News National News ntsb
Advertiser Content


800
Recommended
Latest

Don't Miss

King the wire fox terrier takes Westminster’s best in show

A wire fox from Brazil became America's top dog Tuesday night. See photos of him and his competition at the Westminster Kennel Club dog show.

500

Play Now

Fun & Games

Need a break? Play a quick game of solitaire or Sudoku. Or take one of our fun quizzes!

500