202
Home » Baltimore, MD News » Maryland to probe hiring…

Maryland to probe hiring of officer involved in teen’s death

By The Associated Press February 11, 2019 12:43 pm 02/11/2019 12:43pm
Share

GREENSBORO, Md. (AP) — Maryland officials in charge of police certification want to know why they weren’t told about disciplinary filings in the record of an officer later involved in the death of a black teenager in an Eastern Shore town.

Video shows Thomas Webster IV using a stun gun on and struggling with 19-year-old Anton Black, whose September death fueled an outcry. Department of Public Safety and Correctional Services spokesman Gerard Shields tells The Baltimore Sun that Greensboro police hadn’t provided Webster’s complete policing history including disciplinary filings.

Shields says records disclosed Webster had been indicted on second-degree assault charges while working in Delaware. Dash-cam footage showed Webster kicking a black man in the head during a 2013 arrest. He was found not guilty and resigned. His final Maryland certification came last May.

___

Information from: The Baltimore Sun, http://www.baltimoresun.com

Copyright © 2019 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.

More News

Topics:
baltimore sun Baltimore, MD News Local News Maryland News National News
Advertiser Content


800
Recommended
Latest

Don't Miss

King the wire fox terrier takes Westminster’s best in show

A wire fox from Brazil became America's top dog Tuesday night. See photos of him and his competition at the Westminster Kennel Club dog show.

500

Play Now

Fun & Games

Need a break? Play a quick game of solitaire or Sudoku. Or take one of our fun quizzes!

500