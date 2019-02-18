202
Home » Baltimore, MD News » Church rally draws more…

Church rally draws more than 200 after LGBTQ sign vandalized

By The Associated Press February 18, 2019 9:00 am 02/18/2019 09:00am
2 Shares

TOWSON, Md. (AP) — The Baltimore County executive has agreed to meet with a coalition of community activists and people of faith in the next 30 days to discuss further actions after a church sign promoting support for LGBTQ people was vandalized.

The Baltimore Sun reports County Executive Johnny Olszewski Jr. attended a rally Sunday at Maryland Presbyterian Church in Towson with his 3-year-old daughter, Daria, and more than 200 other people. The church’s sign was vandalized more than a week ago.

During the rally, the church’s leader, the Rev. David Norse Thomas, asked the county executive to attend the meeting with community activists.

The crowd applauded when Olszewski agreed. The county executive says it’s important “to show clearly and loudly that hate has no place in Baltimore County.”

___

Information from: The Baltimore Sun, http://www.baltimoresun.com

Copyright © 2019 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.

More News

Topics:
baltimore county Baltimore, MD News lgbtq Local News Maryland News Maryland Presbyterian Church towson
800
Recommended
Latest

Don't Miss

Snow day: Snow, wintry mix covers DC area

A snowstorm slammed the D.C. area Wednesday, closing schools and federal offices in the District and the surrounding Virginia and Maryland suburbs. See photos.

500

Play Now

Fun & Games

Need a break? Play a quick game of solitaire or Sudoku. Or take one of our fun quizzes!