Body found in harbor is that of missing Baltimore woman

By The Associated Press February 26, 2019 5:52 am 02/26/2019 05:52am
BALTIMORE (AP) — Divers have recovered the body of a Baltimore woman who drowned in frigid waters off the Inner Harbor’s popular waterfront promenade.

City police have identified the woman pulled from the harbor as Alexandra Carroll, a 25-year-old resident of Baltimore’s Federal Hill neighborhood. Investigators say they do not suspect foul play.

Divers with the police department’s marine unit found Carroll’s body on Saturday after a roughly three-hour search. She apparently fell into the water near the Maryland Science Center.

Drownings from individuals falling into the Inner Harbor’s murky waters are a recurrent problem.

Last year, Maryland’s biggest city committed to spending some $125,000 to install safety equipment around the harbor after a 26-year-old man fell into the waters.

Topics:
Baltimore, MD News body inner harbor Local News Maryland News
