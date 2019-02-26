Baltimore police request extension to bolster training staff

The independent team monitoring Baltimore's police department under its consent decree with the federal government has requested a three-week extension to double the department's training academy staff.

The Baltimore Sun reports the team filed the request on behalf of the police department Monday. The U.S. Justice Department says the extension wouldn’t affect upcoming training schedules.

The request says moving the deadline to March 18 would allow input from new leadership and provide time to make competitive selections.

Officers are expected to undergo additional training on revised policies in the areas of use of force, body cameras, impartial policing and stops, searches and arrests this year.

Acting Police Commissioner Michael Harrison came from New Orleans, where the department under a federal consent decree boosted its training academy staff to 23.

