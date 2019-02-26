202
Home » Baltimore, MD News » Baltimore police request extension…

Baltimore police request extension to bolster training staff

By The Associated Press February 26, 2019 11:47 am 02/26/2019 11:47am
Share

BALTIMORE (AP) — The independent team monitoring Baltimore’s police department under its consent decree with the federal government has requested a three-week extension to double the department’s training academy staff.

The Baltimore Sun reports the team filed the request on behalf of the police department Monday. The U.S. Justice Department says the extension wouldn’t affect upcoming training schedules.

The request says moving the deadline to March 18 would allow input from new leadership and provide time to make competitive selections.

Officers are expected to undergo additional training on revised policies in the areas of use of force, body cameras, impartial policing and stops, searches and arrests this year.

Acting Police Commissioner Michael Harrison came from New Orleans, where the department under a federal consent decree boosted its training academy staff to 23.

___

Information from: The Baltimore Sun, http://www.baltimoresun.com

Copyright © 2019 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.

More News

Topics:
Baltimore, MD News Local News Maryland News
800
Recommended
Latest

Don't Miss

March Entertainment Guide 2019

A roundup of fun events around the D.C. area during the month of March.

500

Play Now

Fun & Games

Need a break? Play a quick game of solitaire or Sudoku. Or take one of our fun quizzes!