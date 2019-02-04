202
Home » Baltimore, MD News » Baltimore city council to…

Baltimore city council to hold hearings with fire department

By The Associated Press February 4, 2019 11:07 am 02/04/2019 11:07am
Share

BALTIMORE (AP) — Baltimore Fire Department leaders will be summoned before the city council as part of increased scrutiny about its operations.

Councilman and public safety committee chair Brandon Scott tells The Baltimore Sun the hearing is “a direct response to citizen complaints about the Fire Department and service.” It comes in the wake of an aging firetruck catching fire and warnings from the firefighters’ union about the agency’s emergency readiness.

Tuesday’s hearing was canceled because of weather, but Scott will likely announce a new date at Monday’s council meeting.

Scott says he hopes the series of hearings will mirror those held with police officials. He says “literally every single thing” about the department is on the first meeting’s agenda.

Department spokeswoman Blair Skinner says the department doesn’t know what will come up.

___

Information from: The Baltimore Sun, http://www.baltimoresun.com

Copyright © 2019 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.

More News

Topics:
Baltimore, MD News Local News Maryland News
Advertiser Content


800
Recommended
Latest

Don't Miss

Best DC-area hotels in 2019

U.S. News & World Report revealed its annual best hotels ranking Tuesday, and a number are within the Capital Beltway. See photos.

500

Play Now

Fun & Games

Need a break? Play a quick game of solitaire or Sudoku. Or take one of our fun quizzes!

500