4 juveniles charged in Baltimore sexual assault

By The Associated Press February 16, 2019 10:56 am 02/16/2019 10:56am
BALTIMORE (AP) — Baltimore police say four juveniles have been charged with sexually assaulting a woman after she got off a bus.

Authorities say three 14-year-olds were arrested Thursday and charged as adults with first-degree rape and second-degree rape. A 12-year-old is charged as a juvenile first-degree rape, sex offense, conspiracy and carrying a gun.

Investigators say the 19-year-old woman was attacked about 10 p.m. on Feb. 6 after getting off an MTA bus and walking into the 300 block of North Fulton Avenue. Police say three suspects forced the victim into a rear yard at gun point and sexually assaulted her before neighbors came out of their home and interrupted the assault.

Baltimore City School Police contacted detectives after seeing news reports with suspect photos and recognizing two of the suspects.

