12 shot in Baltimore in 1 day, including quintuple shooting

BALTIMORE (AP) — One Baltimore shooting accounted for nearly half of the city’s shooting victims on a single day that became the most violent of the new acting police commissioner’s short tenure.

News outlets report that 12 people were shot in a series of seven shootings Thursday, with four people killed. Five people were shot in a single evening shooting in west Baltimore, with one fatality.

That shooting came as acting Police Commissioner Michael Harrison and other law enforcement leaders were preparing for a community meet-and-greet in north Baltimore.

Harrison, who started Feb. 11, called the shootings “totally unacceptable” and said that people were “tired of the violence.” He did not believe the separate shootings were connected.

Police spokesman Jeremy Silbert says it’s too early to identify a motive in the quintuple shooting.

