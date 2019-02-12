202
Home » Baltimore, MD News » 12 shot in Baltimore…

12 shot in Baltimore in 1 day, including quintuple shooting

By The Associated Press February 22, 2019 9:51 am 02/22/2019 09:51am
Share

BALTIMORE (AP) — One Baltimore shooting accounted for nearly half of the city’s shooting victims on a single day that became the most violent of the new acting police commissioner’s short tenure.

News outlets report that 12 people were shot in a series of seven shootings Thursday, with four people killed. Five people were shot in a single evening shooting in west Baltimore, with one fatality.

That shooting came as acting Police Commissioner Michael Harrison and other law enforcement leaders were preparing for a community meet-and-greet in north Baltimore.

Harrison, who started Feb. 11, called the shootings “totally unacceptable” and said that people were “tired of the violence.” He did not believe the separate shootings were connected.

Police spokesman Jeremy Silbert says it’s too early to identify a motive in the quintuple shooting.

Copyright © 2019 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.

More News

Topics:
Baltimore, MD News crime Local News Maryland News shootings
800
Recommended
Latest

Don't Miss

Chili recipes for every mood and occasion

Whether you're looking to pull something together quickly on a weeknight or have hours to let a flavorful stew simmer, we've got you covered. Here are the best chili recipes for every occasion.

500

Play Now

Fun & Games

Need a break? Play a quick game of solitaire or Sudoku. Or take one of our fun quizzes!