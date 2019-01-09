Police: Toddler grazed in Baltimore shooting

Baltimore police say a toddler suffered a graze wound in a shooting that also injured a 21-year-old man.

Police said in a statement Wednesday that officers responded to a report of a shooting victim who walked in to a hospital. Police say officers found the man being treated for a gunshot wound to his upper body and a 19-month-old boy with a graze wound to his body.

Police say the man was in an argument before the shooting in southwest Baltimore.

