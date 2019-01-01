202.5
Police: Teen grazed by celebratory gunfire on New Year’s Day

By The Associated Press January 1, 2019 11:02 am 01/01/2019 11:02am
BALTIMORE (AP) — Police say a 14-year-old was hurt by celebratory gunfire early on New Year’s Day near Baltimore’s Inner Harbor.

Police said in a statement that officers responding to a report of a shooting at 12:12 a.m. Tuesday found a 14-year-old boy with a graze wound to the head and he was taken to a hospital. A celebration with a midnight fireworks display is held at the Inner Harbor.

Det. Chakia Fennoy says investigators believe the boy was struck by celebratory gunfire since it doesn’t appear that he was targeted.

Meanwhile about 2 miles (3.22 kilometers) away, police say officers happened upon a man shooting into the air near his home. Police say officers arrested 44-year-old Gary Watts, seized three loaded firearms, including a semi-automatic rifle, and charged him with firearms violations.

baltimore Baltimore, MD News inner harbor Local News Maryland News New Year's day shooting
