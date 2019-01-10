202.5
Police: Maryland toddler, man wounded in double shooting

By The Associated Press January 10, 2019 7:25 am 01/10/2019 07:25am
BALTIMORE (AP) — Police in Maryland say a 1-year-old boy and a man have been wounded in a Baltimore shooting.

The Baltimore Sun reports the 21-year-old man drove the two to a hospital Wednesday afternoon. The boy was treated for a gunshot graze and the man was treated for a gunshot wound to his upper torso.

Authorities didn’t immediately release their identities, and the circumstances surrounding the shooting are unclear. The man’s car was later towed from the hospital.

The toddler is the latest in children victimized by city gun violence. A 7-year-old girl was fatally shot last summer while riding in a car. Months later, her 5-year-old sister was killed by a stray bullet. A 3-year-old boy was grazed by a bullet about a week later.

An investigation is ongoing.

Information from: The Baltimore Sun, http://www.baltimoresun.com

Baltimore, MD News Local News Maryland News
