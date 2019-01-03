Police: Body found in water near Baltimore casino

Officer found a male body in the water of the Patapsco River's Middle Branch. The man was pronounced dead at the scene. He has not been identified.

BALTIMORE (AP) — Police in Baltimore say they’ve recovered a body found in the water not far from the city’s Horseshoe Casino.

Baltimore Police say officers were called about 3 p.m. Wednesday to Annapolis Road in South Baltimore for a report of a person in the water.

Police say an autopsy will be conducted to determine cause of death.

