Police: Body found in water near Baltimore casino

By The Associated Press January 3, 2019 2:25 am 01/03/2019 02:25am
BALTIMORE (AP) — Police in Baltimore say they’ve recovered a body found in the water not far from the city’s Horseshoe Casino.

Baltimore Police say officers were called about 3 p.m. Wednesday to Annapolis Road in South Baltimore for a report of a person in the water.

Officer found a male body in the water of the Patapsco River’s Middle Branch. The man was pronounced dead at the scene. He has not been identified.

Police say an autopsy will be conducted to determine cause of death.

