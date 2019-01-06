202.5
Officer fires gun as police investigate Maryland shootings

By The Associated Press January 6, 2019 3:48 pm 01/06/2019 03:48pm
BALTIMORE (AP) — A Maryland police officer shot at a fleeing car as officers investigated gunfire around the city.

Baltimore Police said in a news release the officer-involved shooting happened Saturday night after police heard gunshots while conducting a drug investigation. Police said an 18-year-old man was shot and wounded by suspects.

Officers ran to the area where the shots were heard and encountered suspects in a vehicle attempting to flee. One of the officers fired his gun. It’s not clear if any of the suspects were hit, and body camera footage is being reviewed.

Elsewhere in the city, The Baltimore Sun reports that officers were investigating separate shootings that left one man dead and several others wounded Saturday night and Sunday morning.

The newspaper reports a 26-year-old man was found shot to death from multiple wounds around 7 a.m. Sunday in East Baltimore.

Topics:
Baltimore, MD News Local News Maryland News officer involved shooting
500