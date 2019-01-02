202.5
Lawsuit: Baltimore police retaliated against whistleblower

By The Associated Press January 2, 2019 1:53 pm 01/02/2019 01:53pm
BALTIMORE (AP) — A Baltimore officer says the Police Department retaliated against him when he reported an alleged misuse of resources during a marine unit salvage operation.

The Daily Record reports Jeffry E. Taylor asserted in his Dec. 28 federal lawsuit that he objected to removing a boat because it wasn’t moored or anchored illegally. A resident had complained it was an eyesore.

The complaint says the boat was damaged and fuel spilled into the harbor. The unit’s leader allegedly failed to contact the U.S. Coast Guard as required and adequately contain the spill.

Taylor says he was accused of being a “rat” after emailing a superior out of his chain of command. He says the unit leader retaliated after he filed notice of intent to sue.

City Solicitor Andre Davis declined to comment.

This story has been corrected to show that Taylor is still with the Police Department

Information from: The Daily Record of Baltimore

Topics:
Baltimore, MD News Local News
500