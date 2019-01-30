Insurance agency settles gender discrimination lawsuit

The Maryland Insurance Administration will pay nearly $37,000 to three female fraud investigators who say they were paid less than their male counterparts.

BALTIMORE (AP) — The Maryland Insurance Administration has settled a lawsuit over gender-based pay discrimination.

The settlement with the U.S. Equal Employment Opportunity Commission bars the agency from violating the Equal Pay Act of 1963 in the future, and requires officials to create non-gender-based wage policies.

The lawsuit was filed in federal court in April 2015. The EEOC appealed when a judge ruled the male investigators were paid more based on their experience. The 4th U.S. Circuit Court of Appeals found there was a factual dispute as to whether the pay disparity was based on a factor other than gender, and remanded the case down.

Attorneys for both sides declined to comment.

